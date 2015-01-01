|
Bou Khalil R, Risch N, Sleilaty G, Richa S, Sénèque M, Lefebvre P, Sultan A, Avignon A, Maimoun L, Renard E, Courtet P, Guillaume S. Eat. Weight Disord. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
35128621
PURPOSE: Anorexia nervosa (AN) is a serious mental illness. It is frequently accompanied by a history of childhood maltreatment (CM) that may constitute a specific ecophenotype in patients with eating disorders necessitating special assessment and management. This retrospective study tested whether in patients with AN, CM-related chronic stress may manifest through low-grade inflammation reflected by an increase in white blood cell ratios (neutrophil-to-lymphocyte ratio, NLR, platelet-to-lymphocyte ratio, and monocyte-to-lymphocyte ratio).
Emotional abuse; Inflammation; Anorexia nervosa; Childhood trauma; NLR