Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The purpose of this study was to describe the frequency of nerve injury associated with lower extremity ballistic trauma, the associated skeletal and soft tissue injuries, and the rate of neurologic recovery. DESIGN AND SETTING: A retrospective review of an institutional trauma database was completed at a single level 1 trauma academic medical center. PATIENTS: This was an institutional review board approved retrospective cohort study of patients over 16 years of age presenting with ballistic-related traumatic injury to the lower extremities between May 2018 and May 2019. All patients identified with lower extremity ballistic trauma were included in this study. The rate of nerve palsy, associated skeletal injury, and operative fixation were recorded for each anatomic zone. Rates of associated concomitant vascular injury, fracture, and compartment syndrome were collected through a review of the electronic medical records. Chart review was performed to evaluate outcomes and nerve recovery.



RESULTS: Twenty-one patients (21 extremities, 21/148, 14%) were diagnosed by attending physicians, fellowship-trained in orthopedic trauma, as having ballistic-related nerve injuries. Seventy-three percent of patients with a documented neurologic injury (11/15) demonstrated complete nerve recovery as measured by the MRC and sensory scale assessment at most recent follow-up, while the rest demonstrated no improvement in their neurologic deficits from presentation. The rate of associated vascular injury in patients with lower extremity nerve palsies was 38% (8/21). While the rate of vascular injury in the absence of neurologic injury was 3% (4/127).



CONCLUSIONS: This series of lower extremity nerve injuries in a large sample of urban lower extremity ballistic trauma noted a high rate of concomitant nerve injuries. An associated diagnosis of a vascular injury appears to portend a higher risk of neurologic injury. Treating surgeons should have a high index of suspicion for associated vascular injury in patients presenting with a ballistic lower extremity nerve palsy.

Language: en