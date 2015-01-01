|
Citation
|
Baker HP, Straszewski AJ, Dahm JS, Dickherber JL, Krishnan P, Dillman DB, Strelzow JA. Eur. J. Orthop. Surg. Traumatol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35129680
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: The purpose of this study was to describe the frequency of nerve injury associated with lower extremity ballistic trauma, the associated skeletal and soft tissue injuries, and the rate of neurologic recovery. DESIGN AND SETTING: A retrospective review of an institutional trauma database was completed at a single level 1 trauma academic medical center. PATIENTS: This was an institutional review board approved retrospective cohort study of patients over 16 years of age presenting with ballistic-related traumatic injury to the lower extremities between May 2018 and May 2019. All patients identified with lower extremity ballistic trauma were included in this study. The rate of nerve palsy, associated skeletal injury, and operative fixation were recorded for each anatomic zone. Rates of associated concomitant vascular injury, fracture, and compartment syndrome were collected through a review of the electronic medical records. Chart review was performed to evaluate outcomes and nerve recovery.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Vascular injury; Ballistic fracture; Gunshot wound; Nerve palsy