Abstract

In recent years, platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapy has been a subject of controversy in orthopedics field. Our objective was to assess the efficiency of PRP therapy for patients who have suffered grade 2 meniscal lesions and grade 2 anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) lesions, graded by magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). A retrospective observational study was conducted, which included 72 young recreational athletes who had been diagnosed with grade 2 meniscal injury, graded using MRI, that benefited from PRP therapy as an enhancement of the primary treatment, after cast immobilization. The Lysholm score, the pain intensity and the resuming of the physical activity before the PRP treatment and one month after were analyzed. Our study revealed that patients had an improved subjective perception of pain after PRP therapy and an improvement of the Lysholm score. Concurrently, 83.3% of patients could return to sports and daily physical activity. It can be concluded that PRP therapy is a safe, easy to manage treatment, efficient for pain relief and in resuming of sports activities for young recreational athletes who have sustained partial meniscal or ACL tears. In terms of pain relief, it appears that the PRP therapy could be more efficient for young patients with ACL injuries.

