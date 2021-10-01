Abstract

PURPOSE: This study examines the relative risk of death among crash-involved teenage drivers in relation to the number and ages of passengers present.



METHODS: We performed cross-sectional analysis of police-reported crashes in the United States in years 2016-2019 to estimate rate ratios for death among drivers aged 16-17 years by passenger composition (no passengers, one teen, ≥two teens, teens and adults aged 20-34 years, adults aged 20-34 years only, ≥one adult aged 35-64 years). Models were adjusted for confounding and effect modification related to driver, crash, and environmental factors.



RESULTS: Crash-involved teen drivers carrying ≥2 teen passengers were twice as likely to die as teens driving alone. The driver was seven times as likely to die when carrying a mix of teen and young adult passengers compared with teens driving alone. Teen drivers' risk of death was lowest in the presence of an adult passenger aged 35-64 years. Carrying one teen passenger presents greater risk of death than driving alone for male teen drivers but not for females.



DISCUSSION: When teen drivers crash, they are more likely to die if they are carrying teen and/or young adult passengers than if they are driving alone or with a mature adult. The results support the current graduated licensing policies restricting young novice drivers from carrying teenage passengers.



RESULTS also help to clarify why previous studies have found that young passengers are associated with increased risk of fatal crashes, but not nonfatal crashes: it appears that passengers may have an effect on crash severity.

Language: en