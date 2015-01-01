Abstract

AIM: To determine the prevalence and risk factors for dating violence and the correlations between dating violence and violence in social networks, anxiety and depression among nursing students.



DESIGN: A cross-sectional and correlational study.



METHODS: This study was conducted with nursing degree students at Spanish university during May 2021. A total of 248 nursing students completed an online survey. The online survey included sociodemographic variables, the Conflict in Adolescent Dating Relationships Inventory, the Social Network Violence Scale and the Hospital Anxiety and Depression Scale. Chi-squared test, Pearson's correlation and logistic regression were used.



RESULTS: Of the participants, 13.3% were men and 86.7% were women. A total of 53.2% had experienced and/or perpetrated dating violence. About violence in social networks, 22.2% of the participants had perpetrated it, and 20.2% had been victims of it. Strong correlations were found between experiencing and perpetrating dating violence. Significant associated factors were cohabitation with a partner, alcohol consumption, socioeconomic status and history of dating violence.



CONCLUSIONS: Dating violence is a serious problem given its high prevalence among the surveyed nursing students, who, as future health professionals, must know how to recognize and react to possible cases of abuse. IMPACT: The study results add to international literature that men and women university nursing students are equally susceptible to intimate partner violence and report similar prevalence of dating violence. Also, dating violence is correlated with increased levels of anxiety and depression. It seems to be necessary to implement training programmes that help minimize the problem and identify possible cases.

