Abstract

HIGHLIGHTS: Approximately ten cases were documented annually over the 44-year period; 48% were in the last decade and 28% were in the last three years, primarily due to more aggressive surveillance and on-line access to incident reports. A total of 389 incidents involving 459 individuals were documented, of which 59% were fatal; >85% of the victims were male, with an average age of 37. 49 rescue incidents involved a total of 119 secondary victims, indicating that approximately 26% of the victims were secondary victims, including first responders. 20% of all victims, when age was known, were children or youth under the age of 21.



There is limited published research exploring the frequency and causes of livestock waste-related fatalities and injuries among farm operators and workers. While there has been ongoing surveillance of mortality and morbidity involving agricultural confined space-related incidents, such as grain storage facilities, few resources have been invested in estimating the frequency of livestock waste-related incidents, which are often reported as primarily involving confined spaces. Existing surveillance efforts have historically underreported fatal cases, injuries, and near misses and misclassified these incidents as non-farm related. For nearly 40 years, the Purdue Agricultural Confined Spaces Incident Database (PACSID) has been used to document agricultural confined space-related incidents, of which manure storage and handling activities have accounted for 22% of the cases documented.



The specific goal of this study was to address the gap in the current understanding of the frequency and severity of injuries associated with livestock waste storage, handling, and transport by: (1) developing a consistent way to identify, document, and code these cases; (2) summarizing all known U.S. cases, both fatal and non-fatal, currently documented in the PACSID; (3) identifying the most significant risks contributing to livestock waste storage, handling, and transport-related incidents; and (4) providing evidence-based recommendations and mitigation strategies to enhance the effectiveness of current injury prevention measures. The PACSID and other sources were mined for relevant data, and an aggressive effort was made to document additional cases through a variety of surveillance methods. A total of 459 individual U.S. cases from the study period (1975 to 2019) were identified, coded using a uniform coding system, and summarized. Overall, cases were documented in 43 states, with 66% (302 cases) documented in heavily agricultural and, more specifically, historically strong dairy production states. Of the cases reviewed, 59% were fatal, males ages 21 to 30 and dairy farm workers were identified as high-risk populations, 20% were identified as under the age of 21, and 49 incidents involved multiple victims.



Farm injury data limitations and underreporting were problematic, especially during the early years of the study period. However, the findings provide a foundation for recommending safer workplace safety and health practices, evaluating existing engineering and regulatory standards, assessing the impacts of current injury prevention efforts, and redesigning farm safety programs, especially those targeting livestock workers, to reduce the frequency and severity of these incidents.

