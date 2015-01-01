Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To examine the utility of the sleep disturbance item of the Patient Health Questionnaire-9 (PHQ-9) as a screening tool for insomnia among individuals with moderate to severe traumatic brain injury (TBI). SETTING: Telephone interview. PARTICIPANTS: A sample of 248 individuals with a history of moderate to severe TBI participated in an interview within 2 years of their injury.



DESIGN: Observational, cross-sectional analysis. MAIN MEASURES: The PHQ-9 was administered along with the Insomnia Severity Index, Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index, Sleep Hygiene Index, Epworth Sleepiness Scale, and the Insomnia Interview Schedule.



RESULTS: Receiver operating characteristic curve analysis was conducted for the PHQ-9 sleep item rating against a set of insomnia criteria to determine an optimal cutoff score. A cutoff of 2 on the PHQ-9 sleep item maximized sensitivity (76%) and specificity (79%), with an area under the curve of 0.79 (95% CI, 0.70-0.88). The 2 groups formed using this cutoff differed significantly on all sleep measures except the Epworth Sleepiness Scale.



CONCLUSIONS: The PHQ-9 sleep item may serve as a useful screener to allow for detection of potential sleep disturbance among individuals with moderate to severe TBI. Those who screen positive using this item included in a commonly used measure of depression can be prioritized for further and more comprehensive assessment of sleep disorders.

Language: en