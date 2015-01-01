SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Sarmiento K, Waltzman D, Daugherty J, Okoro CA, Proescholdbell S. J. Head Trauma Rehabil. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

BACKGROUND: Compared with civilians, service members and veterans who have a history of traumatic brain injury (TBI) are more likely to experience poorer physical and mental health. To investigate this further, this article examines the association between self-reported history of TBI with loss of consciousness and living with 1 or more current disabilities (ie, serious difficulty with hearing, vision, cognition, or mobility; any difficulty with self-care or independent living) for both veterans and nonveterans.

METHODS: A cross-sectional study using data from the North Carolina Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System for 4733 veterans and nonveterans aged 18 years and older.

RESULTS: Approximately 34.7% of veterans residing in North Carolina reported having a lifetime history of TBI compared with 23.6% of nonveterans. Veterans reporting a lifetime history of TBI had a 1.4 times greater risk of also reporting living with a current disability (adjusted prevalence ratio = 1.4; 95% confidence interval, 1.2-1.8) compared with nonveterans. The most common types of disabilities reported were mobility, cognitive, and hearing.

CONCLUSIONS: Compared with nonveterans, veterans who reported a lifetime history of TBI had an increased risk of reporting a current disability. Future studies, such as longitudinal studies, may further explore this to inform the development of interventions.


