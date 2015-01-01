|
Sarmiento K, Waltzman D, Daugherty J, Okoro CA, Proescholdbell S. J. Head Trauma Rehabil. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
35125429
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Compared with civilians, service members and veterans who have a history of traumatic brain injury (TBI) are more likely to experience poorer physical and mental health. To investigate this further, this article examines the association between self-reported history of TBI with loss of consciousness and living with 1 or more current disabilities (ie, serious difficulty with hearing, vision, cognition, or mobility; any difficulty with self-care or independent living) for both veterans and nonveterans.
