Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To understand usage patterns of SMART (Self-Monitoring Activity Regulation and Relaxation Treatment) mHealth app among adolescents with acute mild traumatic brain injuries (mTBIs) and to identify individual characteristics that influenced app usage.



METHODS. SETTING: Emergency departments of tertiary care children's medical center. PARTICIPANTS: Children aged 11 to 18 years with mTBI in the past 2 weeks, English-speaking, no evidence of severe TBI, and no preexisting neurological impairment.



DESIGN: Nested cohort of the intervention arm of a randomized clinical trial (n = 34). MHEALTH APP INTERVENTION: SMART was a month-long educational program on mTBI designed to promote self-monitoring and management of recovery. SMART included digital symptom and activity self-monitoring surveys, feedback on symptom changes, and 8 modules providing psychoeducation, strategies for symptom management, and training in active problem solving. MAIN MEASURES: App usage time, navigation, and interaction data were automatically collected. Usage involved inputting symptom ratings/activities and reviewing modules. Patterns of symptom/activity reporting and completion of learning modules data were analyzed. Predictors of app utilization, including individual characteristics, resilience (Connor-Davidson Resilience Scale), and coping (Coping Strategies Inventory-Short Form), were analyzed using Spearman correlations.



RESULTS: Participants completed symptom monitoring an average of 9 days over the month. Participants completed an average of 1.87 learning modules out of 7. Parent income and education, comorbid attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), and emotional engagement coping style predicted symptom monitoring. Parental income, comorbid ADHD, and greater reliance on emotional engagement coping predicted module completion. SIGNIFICANT ADVERSE EVENTS: None.



CONCLUSION: Adolescents of higher socioeconomic status and those who manage their emotions using active engagement spent more time on both components of the SMART program.

Language: en