Citation
Morris A, Casucci T, McFarland MM, Cassidy B, Pelo R, Kreter N, Dibble LE, Fino PC. J. Head Trauma Rehabil. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
DOI
PMID
35125435
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Balance testing after concussion or mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) can be useful in determining acute and chronic neuromuscular deficits that are unapparent from symptom scores or cognitive testing alone. Current assessments of balance do not comprehensively evaluate all 3 classes of balance: maintaining a posture; voluntary movement; and reactive postural response. Despite the utility of reactive postural responses in predicting fall risk in other balance-impaired populations, the effect of mTBI on reactive postural responses remains unclear. This review sought to (1) examine the extent and range of available research on reactive postural responses in people post-mTBI and (2) determine whether reactive postural responses (balance recovery) are affected by mTBI.
