Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Jiang Y, Xu G. J. Healthc. Eng. 2022; 2022: e3031475.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Multi-Science)

DOI

10.1155/2022/3031475

PMID

35126916

PMCID

PMC8813259

Abstract

Health literacy refers to an individual's ability to acquire and understand health information and use it to maintain and promote his own health. In physical education, teenagers' physical health literacy refers to teenagers improving their physical quality and comprehensive ability through physical training. The development of youth sports activities mainly depends on school physical education. Without the main channel of school physical education, it is difficult to achieve the strategic goal of improving youth health literacy. In order to effectively promote the cultivation of teenagers' health literacy, it is necessary to establish a scientific and reasonable physical education system according to the cultivation characteristics of teenagers' sports health literacy. Constantly strengthening the supervision of teenagers' physical exercise and paying attention to cultivating teenagers' sports habits are of great significance to the cultivation of teenagers' sports health literacy and their future study and development. Based on this, this paper expounds and analyzes the concept, necessity, and training path of teenagers' sports health literacy under the background of healthy China.


Language: en
