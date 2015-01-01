Abstract

The process of resettlement in a new country represents a significant transition in a person's or family's life, during which there are many changes to their daily activities. While involvement in recreational activities may support such transitions, further exploration of leisure experiences, as defined subjectively by newcomers themselves, is needed. Using an exploratory, community-based participatory approach drawing on photovoice methods, focus groups, and individual interviews, this research project explored the meanings of recreation among newcomers in two communities, one rural and one urban, in Eastern Canada. Forty newcomers (n = 40), originally from 13 different countries, participated in the photovoice activities. Transcripts from three focus groups and five individual interviews were analyzed, first by site to create the photo exhibits and then across sites. Across the two sites, four sub-themes were identified: (1) continuity with, and freedom from, past activities and places; (2) being in and connecting with nature; (3) staying physically and mentally well; and (4) connecting and learning with others through reciprocity. These all contributed to the overarching theme developing a sense of belonging: a series of small encounters. The findings highlight the powerful role of recreation within the resettlement process, and highlight particularly the importance of small, informal recreational experiences that are woven into everyday lives and routines. Such experiences contribute to a sense of belonging for newcomers, thus assisting the resettlement process.

Language: en