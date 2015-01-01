Abstract

The main purpose of this study was to examine the association of family polyvictimization in childhood with the victimization or perpetration of spousal abuse and the perpetration of child abuse in adulthood. While associations between maltreatment in childhood and subsequent perpetration or victimization in adulthood are well documented, their association with polyvictimization in childhood (i.e., experiencing multiple types of victimization) has received less attention. This research aims to empirically investigate 1) whether early experiences of family polyvictimization are predictive of subsequent experience or spousal abuse or perpetration of child abuse and 2) whether there are gender differences in those associations. Through conducting Chi-square analysis and logistic regression analysis with South Korea's National Domestic Violence Survey 2019, the study found significant empirical evidence that polyvictimization is predictive of perpetration or experience of spousal abuse and perpetration of child abuse. Particularly, adults who experienced polyvictimization in childhood were more likely to perpetrate child abuse regardless of the type of abuse (p <.001). Polyvictimization in childhood was also significantly associated with perpetration and victimization of spousal abuse (p <.001). In regard to gender differences, this study found that males were more likely to be polyvictimized by family in childhood (15.11%) than females (10.23%), and polyvictimization was found to increase the likelihood of females being revictimized in adulthood. More attention should be paid to victimization by multiple types of violence within the family and its influence on intergenerational transmission of violence.

Language: en