Wilson MA, Hacker Teper M, Sinno M, Kohlberger K, Nuseir D, Chan A, Palomera-Dinglasan K, Leon L, Donaldson D, Taher A. J. Nurs. Care Qual. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

10.1097/NCQ.0000000000000617

35125453

BACKGROUND: Inpatient falls with harm have severe implications on patients and the health care system.

PURPOSE: We implemented a zero harm approach to falls prevention, which aimed to reduce falls with injury by 25% within 1 year.

METHODS: We implemented a multifaceted and multidisciplinary quality improvement falls prevention strategy that included facilitating organization-wide education, adopting the Morse Fall Risk Assessment tool, displaying real-time unit-specific falls rates, and implementing a transparent root-cause analysis process after falls. Our outcome measure was falls with injury per 1000 patient-days.

RESULTS: We observed a decrease in the rate of patient falls with injury from 2.03 (baseline period) to 1.12 (1 year later) per 1000 patient-days. We also observed increases in awareness around falls prevention and patient safety incident reporting.

CONCLUSIONS: Our zero harm approach reduced falls with injury while improving our patient safety culture.


Language: en
