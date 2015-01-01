|
Citation
|
Rowe M, Brown J, Marsh A, Thompson J. J. Neurosurg. Anesthesiol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35125410
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Standardized mortality ratios (SMRs), calculated using the Acute Physiology, Age, Chronic Health Evaluation II (APACHE II) and Intensive Care National Audit and Research Centre H-2018 (ICNARCH-2018) risk prediction models, are widely used in UK intensive care units (ICUs) to measure and compare the quality of critical care delivery. Both models incorporate an assumption of Glasgow Coma Score (GCS) if an actual GCS without sedation is not recordable in the first 24 hours after ICU admission. This study assesses the validity of the APACHE II and ICNARCH-2018 models to predict mortality in ICU patients with traumatic brain injury (TBI) or aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage (aSAH) in whom GCS is related to outcomes.
Language: en