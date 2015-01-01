|
Citation
|
Tokko T, Miškinyte G, Eensoo D, Harro J. Nord. J. Psychiatry 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35130472
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Road traffic injuries are a leading cause of death for young adults, and young drivers with higher expression of symptoms of attention deficit-hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) could pose an even greater risk in traffic. Dopaminergic dysfunction has been found to occur in ADHD, with the dopamine transporter (DAT) gene VNTR polymorphism (DAT1 VNTR; rs28363170) being one of the most consistent genetic markers. Thus, we aimed at clarifying how the ADHD symptoms and the DAT1 VNTR relate to risk-taking behaviour in traffic, impulsivity and driving anger in young drivers.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
ADHD; impulsivity; DAT1 VNTR; traffic behaviour