Abstract

PURPOSE: The incidence of acetabular fractures due to low-energy falls is increasing among the geriatric population. Studies have shown that several biomechanical factors such as body configuration, impact velocity, and trochanteric soft-tissue thickness contribute to the severity and type of acetabular fracture. The effect of reduction in apparent density and elastic modulus of bone as well as other bone mechanical properties due to osteoporosis on low-energy acetabular fractures has not been investigated.



METHODS: The current comprehensive finite element study aimed to study the effect of reduction in bone mechanical properties (trabecular, cortical, and trabecular + cortical) on the risk and type of acetabular fracture. Also, the effect of reduction in the mechanical properties of bone on the load-transferring mechanism within the pelvic girdle was examined.



RESULTS: We observed that while the reduction in the mechanical properties of trabecular bone considerably affects the severity and area of trabecular bone failure, reduction in mechanical properties of cortical bone moderately influences both cortical and trabecular bone failure. The results also indicated that by reducing bone mechanical properties, the type of acetabular fracture turns from elementary to associated, which requires a more extensive intervention and rehabilitation period. Finally, we observed that the cortical bone plays a substantial role in load transfer, and by increasing reduction in the mechanical properties of cortical bone, a greater share of load is transmitted toward the pubic symphysis.



CONCLUSION: This study increases our understanding of the effect of osteoporosis progression on the incidence of low-energy acetabular fractures. The osteoporosis-related reduction in the mechanical properties of cortical bone appears to affect both the cortical and trabecular bones. Also, during the extreme reduction in the mechanical properties of bone, the acetabular fracture type will be more complicated. Finally, during the final stages of osteoporosis (high reduction in mechanical properties of bone) a smaller share of impact load is transferred by impact-side hemipelvis to the sacrum, therefore, an osteoporotic pelvis might mitigate the risk of sacral fracture.

Language: en