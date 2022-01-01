Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To date, there have been no previous studies examining sex differences in the development of alcohol-related perceptions over time, a potential avenue for targeted prevention and early intervention efforts. This article examines any potential sex differences in young children's development of situational drinking norms over time.



METHOD: Two hundred ninety-eight children (aged 4-6 years at baseline) completed the Dutch electronic Appropriate Beverage Task-which involves attributing alcoholic beverages to adults in varying situational contexts-annually over 3 years (2015, 2016, 2017). Three-level regression models were estimated examining whether perceptions of situational drinking norms varied as a function of the sex of the participant and whether there were any changes over time.



RESULTS: Over time children did not attribute more alcoholic beverages to adults in various situations, instead both boys and girls became more accurate at correctly identifying situations in which drinking is more common. Over time, both boys and girls attributed more alcoholic beverages in common situations and less in uncommon situations, with no significant sex differences in attributions of alcohol found.



CONCLUSIONS: We identified no significant sex differences in the development of situational drinking norms over time, suggesting that education and prevention campaigns can be unified/nontargeted by sex. However, given our findings differ from previous studies that identify significant sex differences between children on the development of other alcohol-related cognitions beyond situational drinking norms, there is a need for more international research in this space to understand the importance and nature of the development of alcohol-related perceptions over time. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2022 APA, all rights reserved).

