Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Associations between mood and drinking are part of many theoretical models of problematic alcohol use. Laboratory and ecological momentary assessment (EMA) research on associations between mood and drinking behavior has produced mixed findings, and these constructs are often measured using different methods depending on research context. The present study compares associations between mood and alcohol consumption across research contexts (laboratory vs. daily life) and measurement methods (breathalyzer vs. self-report).



METHOD: Forty-five young adults (53% women, M(age) = 24.5) who drank moderate-to-heavy amounts completed an alcohol administration session and then 6 weeks of EMA with ambulatory breathalyzer samples. Participants reported their current mood (happy, nervous, upset, and excited) in both the laboratory and during EMA. Momentary, day, and person-level mood variables were examined in multilevel models predicting objective alcohol consumption [breath alcohol concentration (BrAC); lab and EMA] and subjective consumption (self-reported drinking occurrence and number of drinks; EMA).



RESULTS: We identified discrepant mood-BrAC associations across laboratory and EMA contexts. Momentary excitement was negatively associated with BrAC in the lab, but positively associated with BrAC during EMA (ps <.01). We also identified discrepancies within EMA depending on the alcohol consumption measure used (BrAC or self-reported number of drinks) and the level of analysis (momentary or day).



CONCLUSIONS: Studies testing theoretical models involving directional mood-alcohol associations (e.g., affective reinforcement models) need to carefully consider how research context and methods may influence findings of associations between mood and drinking. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2022 APA, all rights reserved).

Language: en