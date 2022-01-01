SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Mahoney CT, Cestodio V, Porter KJ, Marchant KM. Psychol. Trauma 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, American Psychological Association)

10.1037/tra0001194

35130020

OBJECTIVE: Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and substance use disorders are a significant comorbid concern among sexual assault survivors. Thus, underlying risk and protective factors are critical to investigate in understanding how to prevent this comorbidity.

METHOD: The current study assessed potential moderating effects of coping self-efficacy (CSE) and emotion dysregulation on the association between sexual assault-related PTSD symptom severity and drug use severity in a sample of college women. In this study, 518 female undergraduate students completed self-report measures of nonconsensual sexual experiences, PTSD symptoms, CSE, emotion dysregulation, and drug use severity.

RESULTS: Of these participants, 287 women reported at least 1 incident of attempted or completed rape. We found evidence of a significant moderation effect, suggesting that high levels of CSE and low levels of emotion dysregulation reduce the likelihood of drug use issues for female sexual assault survivors.

CONCLUSIONS: These findings suggest that assessment tools, interventions, and trauma-related policies should target CSE and emotion dysregulation in attenuating the risk of drug use for women with assault-related PTSD symptoms. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2022 APA, all rights reserved).


