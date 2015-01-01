Abstract

BACKGROUND: Recently, the Asian Working Group for Sarcopenia (AWGS) 2019 consensus redefined the sarcopenia including possible sarcopenia, sarcopenia and severe sarcopenia and grip strength cutoff value by sex. AIMS: This study aimed to assess the prevalence, physical characteristics, physical fitness, and fall risk in older adults living in local communities, with possible sarcopenia using the diagnostic criteria suggested by the AWGS 2WG.



METHODS: A total of 431 participants (123 men and 308 women) aged 65-97 years were enrolled in this study. Based on the diagnostic criteria of possible sarcopenia suggested by AWGS 2, study participants were divided into normal and possible sarcopenia (grip strength: < 28 kg and < 18 kg for men and women, respectively) groups. Independent t-tests and logistic regression analyses were conducted to compare the differences between the two groups.



RESULTS: The possible prevalence of sarcopenia was 23.7%. Possible sarcopenia was present in older adults with lower weight, body mass index (BMI), skeletal muscle mass, and fat-free mass (P < 0.05) than those in the normal group. Older men with possible sarcopenia had poorer upper and lower body strength, aerobic endurance, lower body flexibility, agility and dynamic balance, and a higher fall risk than those in the normal group (P < 0.05). Older women with possible sarcopenia had a 2.5-fold and 3.3-fold higher fall risk than women in the normal group in both an unadjusted model (P = 0.001) and in a model adjusted for age and BMI (P < 0.001). However, there were no significant differences in fall risk among older men.



CONCLUSION: The diagnostic criteria suggested by AWGS 2 may be highly useful for screening for declining physical function.

