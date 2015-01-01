SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Lowe J, Potter D, Warner M, Horne S. BMJ Mil. Health 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, BMJ Publishing Group)

10.1136/bmjmilitary-2021-002009

35131886

Medical fellowships have traditionally developed the individual rather than furthering military or national strategic objectives. This paper describes a medical fellowship with the British Antarctic Survey to illustrate the benefits to the individual, to the military and to wider international defence engagement efforts.By rebranding such fellowships as Defence Healthcare Engagement and by treating international organisations on a par with partner nations, the humble fellowship can facilitate enduring, mutually beneficial healthcare engagement at low cost and with minimal additional resources.


Language: en

accident & emergency medicine; medical education & training; health services administration & management

