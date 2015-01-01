Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Examine how demographic and injury factors impact identification and management of concussion in students.



METHODS: Prospective observational cohort. Pre-K - 12th grade students within a large, urban school district reported to school with concussion during 2015-2019. Participants were grouped into Elementary/Middle School (E/MS) and High School (HS) and compared by sex, concussion history, injury setting and mechanism, time to medical evaluation and clearance, absences, and recommended accommodations.



RESULTS: 154 E/MS and 230 HS students reported to school with physician-diagnosed concussion. E/MS students experienced fewer concussions at school and from sports than HS. More E/MS males than females sustained concussions, while this difference was reversed for HS. Time-to-evaluation was longer for E/MS, specifically female E/MS students and those injured outside of school. E/MS males were cleared more quickly than females. In contrast, no differences were found between sexes for HS by injury setting, mechanism of injury, or management factors.



CONCLUSION: Differences observed in E/MS students by demographic and injury factors are not observed in HS students. Younger students, particularly females or those not injured in school or sports, may be at risk for delayed identification and prolonged time to clearance. Future research should further characterize concussion management in E/MS children.

