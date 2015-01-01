|
BACKGROUND/AIM: Children with excess weight may be more predisposed to traumatic dental injuries (TDI). The aim of this study was to investigate the association between overweight/obesity and TDI presence and severity in Brazilian preschool children. MATERIAL AND METHODS: A cross-sectional study was conducted of 347 children aged three to five years. The main exposure was evaluated based on the body mass index (BMI). Socioeconomic-demographic characteristics and harmful oral habits were investigated using a questionnaire sent to the parents/guardians. Oral clinical examinations were performed to determine overjet (criteria proposed by Foster and Hamilton), and the presence and severity of TDI (criteria proposed by Andreassen). Descriptive statistics were performed. Univariate and multivariate Poisson regression analyses were conducted for each outcome.
obesity; dental trauma; preschool children; traumatic dental injury