Motta-Rego T, Soares MEC, Souto-Souza D, Souza EA, Paiva SM, Ramos-Jorge ML, Ramos-Jorge J. Dent. Traumatol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)

10.1111/edt.12734

35133712

BACKGROUND/AIM: Children with excess weight may be more predisposed to traumatic dental injuries (TDI). The aim of this study was to investigate the association between overweight/obesity and TDI presence and severity in Brazilian preschool children. MATERIAL AND METHODS: A cross-sectional study was conducted of 347 children aged three to five years. The main exposure was evaluated based on the body mass index (BMI). Socioeconomic-demographic characteristics and harmful oral habits were investigated using a questionnaire sent to the parents/guardians. Oral clinical examinations were performed to determine overjet (criteria proposed by Foster and Hamilton), and the presence and severity of TDI (criteria proposed by Andreassen). Descriptive statistics were performed. Univariate and multivariate Poisson regression analyses were conducted for each outcome.

RESULTS: The prevalence of TDI in the sample was 41.5% and 16% of the children had enamel and dentin fractures. In the multivariate analysis, BMI and overjet were associated with the presence and severity of TDI (PR: 2.04 and 1.78, respectively) of TDI (PR: 2.27 and 2.24, respectively) (p < .001 for all associations).

CONCLUSION: Overweight/obesity was associated with both the presence and severity of TDI in early childhood.


obesity; dental trauma; preschool children; traumatic dental injury

