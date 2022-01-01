|
Citation
|
Tsang CSL, Miller T, Pang MYC. Gait Posture 2022; 93: 113-118.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35134650
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Falling and fall-related injuries are common among community-dwelling individuals with chronic stroke. Falls often occur during dual-task walking scenarios. Accurate fall prediction is critical for formulating effective fall prevention strategies. RESEARCH QUESTIONS: Can dual-task walking tests and corresponding single-task tests predict falls among individuals with chronic stroke? Are dual-task walking tests involving visuospatial cognition more effective in predicting falls than those involving other cognitive domains? METHODS: Ninety-three individuals with stroke (age: 62.4 ± 6.7 years; stroke duration: 5.6 ± 4.5 years) participated in this prospective cohort study. Two mobility tasks (level-ground walking and obstacle-crossing) were performed with and without two cognitive tasks (auditory clock test and auditory Stroop test). Demographic information and clinical measures of depression, motor function, walking speed and balance were collected. Monthly telephone interviews were conducted to collect data on fall incidence, related circumstances and injuries incurred during a 12-month follow-up period. Multivariate logistic regression analysis was performed to identify predictive factors associated with future risk of falls.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Walking; Fall; Cognitive-motor; Dual-task; Interference; Stroke