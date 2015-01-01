Abstract

We examine the psychological symptoms and suicide attempts and/or self-injury behaviors of survivors of childhood sexual abuse (CSA) according to individual and familial characteristics. The participants of this study included 80 adolescents aged 14-17 years. We show that high psychological symptom scores may indicate that the perpetrator was a family member and that penetration occurred. In addition, most of the participating survivors have experienced numerous problems, largely related to psychological symptoms. Considering the results regarding survivors who had previously attempted suicide, we demonstrate that the perpetrators in these cases were mostly reliable/loved people, while these survivors generally hid the events and were exposed to penetration more often. We conclude that survivors exposed to CSA by a reliable/loved person, blaming themselves, having low social support, and displaying certain symptoms should be followed closely and necessary psychosocial interventions for suicide should be applied.

