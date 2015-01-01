|
Citation
|
Vann BJ. Int. J. Drug Policy 2022; 102: e103583.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35131689
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Over the past decade, a number of American states have legalized marijuana for recreational use. There are various state level factors that impact policy adoption. This study investigates whether and how these factors have contributed to higher likelihoods of adopting recreational marijuana legalization. DATA AND METHODS: Drawing on longitudinal data from 2012 to 2019 for 49 U.S. states, this study assesses the impacts of political and economic contexts, public opinion, policy history, demand, and ideological and spatial diffusion on the likelihood of marijuana legalization. This study also introduces a novel measure - the level of direct democracy - to capture variability in the use of direct democratic processes, and assesses its effect on legalization. Cox proportional hazard regression models were used to estimate the effect of these factors on the probability of legalization.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Policy; Diffusion; Ballot initiatives; Cannabis/marijuana; Direct democracy; Legalization