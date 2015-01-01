Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Suicide is of primary public concern for adolescents and young adults (AYAs) who commonly use social media platforms to express their suicidal thoughts and behaviors. Understanding how AYAs communicate their suicide-related thoughts and behaviors in texts can support early detection of suicide risk from their social media posts. Therefore, this study sought to identify themes relevant to suicide risk in AYAs and explore words or terms used by AYAs when they described suicidal thoughts and behaviors.



METHOD: This secondary data analysis utilized an existing data set collected from 255 AYAs between 12 and 25 years of age, who provided brief descriptions of how they and their peers expressed their experiences of self-harm, suicidal thinking, and attempts. Text analysis was conducted using KH Coder software. Three-step theory of suicide was used to guide a content analysis to explore the key themes from the narratives.



RESULTS: A word co-occurrence network with 24 clusters of words was generated from the text analysis. These word clusters were further grouped into pain or hopelessness, connectedness, and capacity to attempt suicide in the content analysis. Six subthemes corresponding to these three themes were identified to provide detailed information: psychological or physical pain, hopelessness, relationship, help seeking, methods, and outcomes. Moreover, several slang terms and acronyms (e.g., Kermit Sewage Slide, KMS) were also identified.



CONCLUSIONS: The findings of this study, including themes and slang terms and acronyms, are valuable to facilitate the use of terms or phrases within social media texts to identify suicide risk in AYAs.

