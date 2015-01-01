Abstract

Agriculture is a niche market for migrant workers, and one of the sectors with the highest rates of accidents, deaths and work-related health problems. To review and synthesize existing literature on the health conditions of international migrant agricultural workers in Europe. A scoping review of scientific literature published until March 2021 was conducted in PubMed, Scopus, WoS and OpenGrey, following Arksey & O'Malley's theoretical framework where 5894 references were retrieved and screened. Nineteen articles were selected, reviewed and synthetized. The country with the highest number of studies published (n = 9) was Spain. The design of the studies was mainly cross-sectional (n = 13). The main health problems identified were: lower back pain and other musculoskeletal problems, dermatitis, gastrointestinal and respiratory infections, anxiety, stress, depression and barriers to access healthcare services. Migrant agricultural workers are a neglected population with conditions of vulnerability and precariousness, physical and mental health problems and poor working conditions. Interventions to reduce or eliminate language, cultural and administrative barriers to ensure access to healthcare services are needed, as well as designing a common European framework to protect the rights of migrant agricultural workers and their families.

