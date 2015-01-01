|
Stenersen MR, Thomas K, McKee S. J. Interpers. Violence 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
35133901
Transgender and gender diverse (TGD) people in the United States continue to face dire rates of police violence and harassment. However, little research has examined this phenomenon using large-scale nationwide data. The current study utilized data from the United States Transgender Survey to examine the prevalence and correlates of police interaction, harassment, and violence among TGD people in the United States. Police harassment and violence types examined included reported incidences of (a) officers using the wrong pronouns, (b) officers asking about an individual's transition, (c) verbal harassment, (d) physical attack, (e) forcing sex to avoid arrest, and (f) unwanted sexual contact from an officer.
sex work; violence; transgender; police; gender diverse; harassment; law enforcement