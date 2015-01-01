|
Citation
|
Zdun S. Prax. Kinderpsychol. Kinderpsychiatr. 2022; 71(2): 141-159.
|
Vernacular Title
|
Begriffliche Eingrenzung von Cybermobbing und subjektive Belastung für Betroffene
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Verlag Fur Medizinische Psychologie)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35133251
|
Abstract
|
This paper addresses the definition of cyberbullying. The emancipation of this term during the past decade is described and put in contrast to traditional bullying. Furthermore, themeaning of the subjective strain of affected persons is explored, which is largely neglected in definitions and the state of the art of cyberbullying. This is based in empirical data of 40 qualitative interviews of adolescents who were 13 to 17 years old.The explorative examination was based in the GroundedTheory.
Language: de
|
Keywords
|
cyberbullying; bullying; Cybermobbing; definition; Definition; Mobbing; subjective strain; subjektive Belastung