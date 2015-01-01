Abstract

This paper addresses the definition of cyberbullying. The emancipation of this term during the past decade is described and put in contrast to traditional bullying. Furthermore, themeaning of the subjective strain of affected persons is explored, which is largely neglected in definitions and the state of the art of cyberbullying. This is based in empirical data of 40 qualitative interviews of adolescents who were 13 to 17 years old.The explorative examination was based in the GroundedTheory.



These demonstrate insistently several aspects of the subjective strain from which victims suffer. Overall, the findings indicate that a holistic view on cyberbullying should not exclude the subjective perception of affected persons. In contrary, it should rather address them through further research.



In diesem Beitrag geht es um die Definition von Cybermobbing. In Abgrenzung vom traditionellen Mobbingbegriff wird die Emanzipation des Cybermobbingbegriffs im vergangenen Jahrzehnt dargestellt. Darüber hinaus wird anhand eigener empirischer Erkenntnisse die Bedeutung der subjektiven Belastung der Betroffenen von Cybermobbing vertieft, welche weitgehend in dessen Begriffsbestimmung und im Forschungsstand vernachlässigt wird. Dies erfolgt mittels qualitativer Daten von 40 Jugendlichen im Alter von 13 bis 17 Jahren. Die explorative Untersuchung orientierte sich an der GroundedTheory. In verschiedenenThemenbereichen machen die Daten nachdrücklich deutlich, welche persönlichen Belastungen mit diesen Erfahrungen einhergehen. Insgesamt zeigt sich, dass eine ganzheitliche Betrachtung von Cybermobbing die subjektiveWahrnehmung der Betroffenen nicht ausklammern sollte. Vielmehr gilt es diese weiter zu untersuchen.

