Abstract

Given the scope of mass incarceration, it is quite appropriate that promote smart decarceration (PSD) has been identified as one of the 13 Grand Challenges for Social Work. The aims of PSD are both ambitious and critical but do not address women explicitly. The authors argue that PSD should incorporate a gendered lens because a gender-responsive framework is critical for these three reasons: (1) women's pathways to incarceration are different than men's and are shaped by their social status and multiple forms of marginalization based on race, socioeconomic status, gender, and other factors; (2) women face gender-specific needs behind bars (especially those related to reproductive health) and have higher rates of behavioral health needs (e.g., mental health disorders, substance use issues) than men; and (3) although men and women face similar reentry challenges (e.g., housing, parenting, economic hardship, behavioral health), women experience many of these risk factors at higher rates, and their social status shapes how these needs impact their reentry. Until social workers and other advocates consider all the various and intersecting identities of all those impacted by the criminal legal system, they will be never be successful in ending mass incarceration.

