Van Cauwenberg J, Schepers P, Deforche B, de Geus B. Transp. Res. A Policy Pract. 2022; 156: 227-236.

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.tra.2021.12.006

unavailable

The current prospective observational study among Flemish and Dutch older adults aimed to examine the effects of starting to e-bike on total and conventional biking frequencies, walking for transport, self-rated health, functionality and life space area. We observed a large increase in total biking frequency among those who started e-biking, while frequencies decreased in those who did e-bike at both time points, did not e-bike at both time points and stopped e-biking. Conventional biking frequencies decreased in all groups. No effects were observed on walking for transport, self-rated health and life space area. Functionality tended to decrease in all groups, except among those who stopped e-biking for whom no change in functionality was observed. In conclusion, e-bikes offer older adults a possibility to increase their biking levels and potentially extend their life on a bike. Future studies should use objective measures of biking volume and intensity, health and life space area and confirm whether current findings are generalizable to other regions.


Active travel; Healthy ageing; Mobility; Pedelec; Physical activity

