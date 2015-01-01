|
Citation
|
Renn T, Veeh C, Grady MD, Edwards D, Pettus-Davis C, Kelton K. Vict. Offender 2022; 17(1): 22-37.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Increasing the effectiveness of programs designed to treat individuals who have sexually offended is a critical step in reducing the rates of sexual violence in our communities. Yet, the research on such programs have yielded inconsistent results with regards to their effectiveness in reducing sexual recidivism among participants. Some researchers have explored whether the dose of treatment impacts recidivism, but there remains limited knowledge around the dose-response relationship for individuals who have sexually offended. The current study examines recidivism rates among 343 individuals who participated in and completed the programs administered by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety (NCDPS): Pre-SOAR (preparatory program), SOAR (full high-dose treatment program), and the combination of both Pre-SOAR and SOAR.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Intervention; Motivation to engage; Prison-based programming; Sex offender