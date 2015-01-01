|
Citation
Diaz M. Vict. Offender 2022; 17(1): 78-100.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
Abstract
|
Though stalking is often portrayed as a solo offender crime, victims can also be targeted by multiple stalkers working together or separately. This project uses data from the 2006 Stalking Victimization Supplement to explore the negative consequences and protective measures experienced by victims of solo stalkers, multiple stalkers working together, and multiple, independent stalkers.
Language: en
Keywords
multiple-perpetrator stalking; proxy stalking; Stalking; victimization