Diaz M. Vict. Offender 2022; 17(1): 78-100.

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/15564886.2021.1900004

Though stalking is often portrayed as a solo offender crime, victims can also be targeted by multiple stalkers working together or separately. This project uses data from the 2006 Stalking Victimization Supplement to explore the negative consequences and protective measures experienced by victims of solo stalkers, multiple stalkers working together, and multiple, independent stalkers.

RESULTS suggest the presence of multiple stalkers on its own does not aggravate the victim consequences, but having multiple stalkers working together increases the average number of negative outcomes experienced. These findings highlight the need for research in this area, as the presence of multiple stalkers jointly targeting a victim can heighten the negative effects of stalking.


multiple-perpetrator stalking; proxy stalking; Stalking; victimization

