Lopez KM, Miller HV. Vict. Offender 2022; 17(1): 119-138.
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
Studies of Latino/a/x crime and victimization have proliferated in recent years confirming three main empirical realities: race and ethnicity remain consistently linked to criminological outcomes, the foreign-born are significantly less likely to report either crime or victimization, and nativity status (i.e., foreign-born or native-born) is associated with crime and victimization, even after controlling for germane covariates. The current study attempts to expand on this literature by examining the mediating and moderating effects of social bonds on nativity status in predicting violent victimization. Using data from the Add Health study, we estimate a series of regression and SEM models to assess if social bonds mediate or moderate the effect of nativity on self-reported victimization.
Language: en
acculturation; Latino/Hispanic victimization; nativity; social bonds