SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Baffour FD, Adomako EB, Darkwa Baffour P, Henni M. Vict. Offender 2022; 17(1): 139-159.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/15564886.2021.1923601

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The physical, sexual and reproductive, and mental health complications posed by Intimate Partner Violence (IPV) raise problems that must be addressed by victims. This study presents qualitative data on the coping strategies employed by 20 head-load carriers (females who carry loads in a saucepan on the head for a fee) who were survivors of IPV. The findings indicate that the head-load carriers adopted strategies such as apologizing or fighting back (interpersonal coping); remaining silent (intrapersonal coping); seeking support from family, friends, or institutions (socio-personal coping); engaging in prayer and hope; and leaving the relationship. Future research and policy implications are also discussed.


Language: en

Keywords

Coping; family/domestic violence; victimization; violence against women

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print