Abstract

A better understanding of the relationship between exposure to family violence and criminal recidivism is essential in order to develop interventions which target the specific needs of juvenile offenders. Using the Structured Assessment of Violence Risk in Youth (SAVRY), we explored the differences in historical, social/contextual, and individual risk and protective factors for delinquency among youth males exposed (n = 253) and not exposed to family violence (n = 497) in Spain. Chi-square test shows that most of the risk factors assessed were present in the group exposed to family violence, especially a history of child maltreatment. Logistic regression analysis show that peer delinquency was a common predictor of recidivism in youth both exposed and not exposed to family violence. Early initiation of violence predicted recidivism in young offenders without exposure to family violence, while the absence of strong social support predicted recidivism in young offenders with this exposure. Professionals in juvenile justice services need to work on peer relationships, but also to keep in mind and to address the specific needs of young offenders both with and without exposure to family violence if the aim is to avoid recidivism.



Keywords: Juvenile justice

Language: en