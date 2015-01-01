|
Ducate CS. Vict. Offender 2022; 17(2): 238-257.
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
Intimate partner violence (IPV) is a serious problem in the United States. The present study investigates whether a subset of unconscious cognitions known as implicit theories contribute to IPV. Thirty-three male and female university students completed a lexical decision task (LDT), which uses reaction times to gauge the degree of support for statements related to IPV.
implicit theories; Intimate partner violence; lexical decision task; offender cognition; reaction times