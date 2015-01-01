Abstract

Substance use and intimate partner violence (IPV) are both associated with psychological distress. This study examines the association between IPV victimization and psychological distress among people who inject drugs (PWID) to inform intervention programs aimed at reducing the violence and associated negative outcomes. As part of the 2012 National HIV Behavioral Surveillance System survey, 592 PWID were recruited in Baltimore by respondent-driven sampling. Study variables included sociodemographic variables, drug use characteristics, IPV, and psychological distress. Multivariable linear regression models were used to assess the association between IPV and psychological distress in men and women who inject drugs. Nearly 10% of participating PWID reported IPV during the past12 months. Sexual IPV was more common than physical IPV for women, while men reported physical IPV more frequently. Men and women PWID who experienced IPV had higher psychological distress than those without such a history. For men who inject drugs but not for women, drug use characteristics explained the association between IPV and psychological distress. These findings suggest that addressing the experience of IPV among women PWID may be important for improving their mental health.

Language: en