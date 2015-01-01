SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Akram N. Violence Gend. 2021; 8(4): 208-217.

(Copyright © 2021, Mary Ann Liebert Publishers)

10.1089/vio.2020.0073

World Health Organization has estimated that approximately one out of every third woman experienced some form of violence during their lifetime. Unfortunately, in Pakistan, domestic violence is accepted by the society in general and within a marriage, partner violence is considered normal behavior. This study attempts to analyze the impact of different socioeconomic factors on women's acceptance of domestic violence. In this regard, data of Pakistan Demographic and Health Survey 2017-2018 are used and logit models are estimated. Study finds that educated women, married to an educated husband, having better access to media, married above the age of 18, having job/working, belonging to a wealthy family, and having autonomy in decision making, are relatively more likely to reject domestic violence. The study concludes that women's education, awareness, and financial position are the key elements in minimizing women's acceptance of domestic violence. However, having children and married within a family increase women's acceptability of domestic violence. The study is unable to find any significant impact of her relationship with household head, age, and living in urban areas.


domestic violence; prevalence; socioeconomic factors

