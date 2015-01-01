|
Dehghan M, Farokhzadian J, Ferdosi H, Abazari F, Jangipour Afshar P, Sheikhbardsiri H. Violence Gend. 2021; 8(4): 218-224.
(Copyright © 2021, Mary Ann Liebert Publishers)
Women who have experienced more physical and psychological violence are at a higher risk of stress and depression and cannot develop a relationship with their fetuses. The present study aimed to compare maternal-fetal attachment (MFA) and domestic violence (DV) against Iranian pregnant women (IPW) and Afghan pregnant women (APW). This cross-sectional study was conducted on IPW and APW referred to Kerman health care facilities in 2019. The multistage, cluster-stratified sampling method was used and 300 questionnaires were distributed, of which 12 incomplete questionnaires were excluded. A total of 146 IPW and 142 APW completed the study. Data collection tools were the demographic and clinical information questionnaire, maternal-fetal attachment scale, and domestic violence questionnaire.
Afghan; domestic violence; Iran; maternal–fetal attachment; pregnant mothers