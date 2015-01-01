Abstract

Women who have experienced more physical and psychological violence are at a higher risk of stress and depression and cannot develop a relationship with their fetuses. The present study aimed to compare maternal-fetal attachment (MFA) and domestic violence (DV) against Iranian pregnant women (IPW) and Afghan pregnant women (APW). This cross-sectional study was conducted on IPW and APW referred to Kerman health care facilities in 2019. The multistage, cluster-stratified sampling method was used and 300 questionnaires were distributed, of which 12 incomplete questionnaires were excluded. A total of 146 IPW and 142 APW completed the study. Data collection tools were the demographic and clinical information questionnaire, maternal-fetal attachment scale, and domestic violence questionnaire.



RESULTS showed that the mean scores of MFA in IPW and APW were 92.87 ± 12.55 and 103.6 ± 19.65, respectively. In addition, the mean scores of DV in IPW and APW were 9.63 ± 8.13 and 10.51 ± 9.1, respectively. A significant reverse correlation was found between the MFA and DV variables in IPW (r = −0.18, p < 0.05) and APW (r = −0.14, p < 0.05). A significant difference was found between the MFA and job status, as well as between DV and husband's addiction, in IPW. In addition, a significant difference was observed between MFA and unplanned pregnancy as well as between DV, unplanned pregnancy, history of physical illness, housing status, fetal gender, and number of children in APW. Multiple regression models showed that among DV components, verbal violence had more significant correlation with MFA in IPW and sexual violence had more significant correlation with MFA in APW. This study examined the MFA and DV against IPW and APW.



RESULTS suggest that national and local policies in Iran should examine factors contributing to DV against IPW and APW and focus on how to reduce the impact of DV on MFA.

