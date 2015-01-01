|
Baglivio MT, Wolff KT, Reid JA, Jackson SL, Piquero AR. Youth Violence Juv. Justice 2022; 20(1): 63-79.
(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)
Abstract
The current study castssome of the first light into the initial impacts of the largest global health crisis in a generation on family and domestic violence, the long-term repercussions of which may take decades to unpack. Statewide trends in juvenile arrests for domestic violence (DV)-related offending are examined, taking into account school closures for in-person learning in March 2020 and the subsequent mandate for an in-person learning option in Florida in August 2020. Additionally, trends by sex, race/ethnicity, and severity of the offense are examined. Contrasting with growing studies demonstrating an increase in DV-related arrests among adults, we find a significant decrease upon school closures then subsequent increase when schools reopened with an in-person option.
Language: en
arrest trends; COVID-19; domestic violence; juvenile offending