SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Baglivio MT, Wolff KT, Reid JA, Jackson SL, Piquero AR. Youth Violence Juv. Justice 2022; 20(1): 63-79.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/15412040211047266

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The current study castssome of the first light into the initial impacts of the largest global health crisis in a generation on family and domestic violence, the long-term repercussions of which may take decades to unpack. Statewide trends in juvenile arrests for domestic violence (DV)-related offending are examined, taking into account school closures for in-person learning in March 2020 and the subsequent mandate for an in-person learning option in Florida in August 2020. Additionally, trends by sex, race/ethnicity, and severity of the offense are examined. Contrasting with growing studies demonstrating an increase in DV-related arrests among adults, we find a significant decrease upon school closures then subsequent increase when schools reopened with an in-person option.

RESULTS held across examined subgroups, yet the extent of increase following mandatory in-person learning availability was not as uniform, with Hispanic youth showing the smallest increase and Black youth the largest. Implications are discussed.

Keywords: Juvenile justice


Language: en

Keywords

arrest trends; COVID-19; domestic violence; juvenile offending

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print