Svensson R, Shannon D. Youth Soc. 2021; 53(8): 1335-1355.

(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/0044118X20942248

In this article we examine whether different agents of socialization--family, school, and peers--are differentially associated with offending among different immigrant groups. Our expectation is to find that the association between delinquent friends and offending is stronger for first- and second-generation immigrants than for youths of native Swedish background. We use data from four nationally representative self-report studies of 21,504 adolescents with an average age of 15 years in Sweden. The results show that both first- and second-generation immigrants report committing more offenses than natives. The association is rather weak and the two predictors account for only a marginal amount of the variance in total offending. The results also show that the association between delinquent friends and offending is stronger for both first- and second-generation immigrants than for natives.


delinquent friends; immigration; integration; self-report; social bonds; youth crime

