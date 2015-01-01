SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Hensums M, Overbeek G, Jorgensen TD. Youth Soc. 2022; 54(1): 23-42.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/0044118X20957924

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Popular belief holds that sexual behavior is evaluated more liberally for males than females. However, the assessment of this "sexual double standard" is controversial. Therefore, we investigated measurement equivalence of commonly used items to assess sexual double standards in previous research. Based on established measurement equivalence, we investigated whether adolescents endorsed a sexual double standard. Using data from 455 adolescents (Mage = 14.51, SD = 0.64), confirmatory factor analyzes showed that the sexual double standard concept was measurement equivalent across sex, and partly across evaluations of the same and opposite sex. Factor analyzes demonstrated that there was not one, but two sexual double standards. Male adolescents evaluated male sexual behavior more liberally than female sexual behavior, but female adolescents evaluated female sexual behavior more liberally than male sexual behavior. This contradicts the traditional notion of the existence of one sexual double standard that favors male and suppresses female sexuality.


Language: en

Keywords

adolescence; measurement equivalence; sexual attitudes; sexual double standard

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print