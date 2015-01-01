SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Eyllon M, Salhi C, Griffith JL, Lincoln AK. Youth Soc. 2022; 54(1): 84-103.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/0044118X20959591

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

We apply the theory of collateral consequences and a social stress process framework to school discipline to examine whether exclusionary school discipline policies are associated with the mental health and wellbeing of adolescents who have never been suspended or expelled and whether this association varies across race/ethnicity. Data are from 8,878 adolescents in the National Longitudinal Study of Adolescent to Adult Health. Hierarchical linear models examined associations between discipline policies and adolescent depressive symptoms and school-connectedness, and modification by race/ethnicity. Schools had high levels of exclusionary discipline for both violent and non-violent infractions. More exclusionary policies were associated with higher levels of depressive symptoms (b = 1.03, 95% CI: 0.15, 1.91, p < .05). Sense of school-connectedness was not associated with disciplinary policies. Neither association was modified by race/ethnicity.


Language: en

Keywords

adolescence; depressive symptoms; education; hierarchical linear modeling; school discipline; school-connectedness

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print