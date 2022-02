Abstract

Zantvliet, P. I. v., Ivanova, K., & Verbakel, E. (2018). Adolescents' Involvement in Romantic Relationships and Problem Behavior: The Moderating Effect of Peer Norms. Youth & Society, 52(4), 574-591. doi.org/10.1177/0044118X17753643



The authors regret that in table 2 and 3, b and SE of the variables 'dating norms of friends', 'start * norms of friends', 'dating norms of class', and 'start * norms of class' which are presented in Model 1 (Girls) are supposed to be presented in the columns of Model 2 (Girls).

Language: en