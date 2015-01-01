SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Payne B, Hobson J, Lynch K. Youth Justice 2021; 21(3): 255-274.

(Copyright © 2021, National Association for Youth Justice, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/1473225420931205

unavailable

This article examines the Gloucestershire Youth Forums, an arts-based restorative intervention deployed in response to perceived issues with procedural justice, legitimacy and community relations between police and young people in the area. Through an ethnographic study of the forum processes and procedures, we show how such community-based arts programmes can be a powerful and effective tool for challenging entrenched views and have the potential to improve future encounters between police and young people. We also argue that the relevance and effectiveness of arts-based interventions can be increased by combining with restorative justice principles.


arts-based intervention; engagement; legitimacy; policing; procedural justice; restorative justice; young people; youth justice

